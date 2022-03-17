Santa Maria man released on bail for burglary charged with murder of woman in Santa Barbara

Mar. 17—A Santa Maria man released on bail in a burglary investigation was charged Wednesday with the first-degree murder of a 50-year-old woman in connection to a robbery that occurred early Monday on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The felony complaint was filed against 46-year-old Gabriel Jose Zepeda, who is accused of killing Theresa Carina around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of State Street, close to the pier, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig.

Additionally, Zepeda is charged with a special circumstance of committing murder during the commission of a robbery.

The complaint further alleges that Zepeda committed the murder while out on bail on his own recognizance, and has convictions that include a serious felony and a prior "strike," according to Ladinig.

California law adds more prison time to defendants again convicted of serious felonies that are considered strikes.

Zepeda appeared for an initial arraignment in Department 8 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara on Wednesday but did not enter a plea, according to records. The arraignment was continued to 8:30 a.m. Friday in Department 8 of the Figueroa Division.

Court records show that Zepeda had been arrested on burglary charges in 2021 and was subsequently released at least two times.

The first occurrence came after Zepeda agreed to a "supervised" pretrial release on Nov. 10, before he was taken into custody approximately two weeks later after a bench warrant was issued. He was set free again on March 10 after agreeing to be released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

Zepeda is currently being held in Santa Barbara County Jail with no bail amount listed.

Anyone with more information on the incident can contact Santa Barbara Police Detective Adam Mik at 805-897-2300.