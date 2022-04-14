Santa Maria man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child sex abuse

Apr. 13—A Santa Maria man was sentenced to eight years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Superior Court Judge James Voysey sentenced McClain, 32, who pleaded guilty March 25 to one count of a lewd act on a child under 14 between Nov. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2018, and one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material between Jan. 1, 2020, and June 24, 2020, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.

McClain initially pleaded not guilty to 13 charges following his arrest on Dec. 2, 2020, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, although Clinton said the other 11 counts were dismissed in exchange for a plea.

Additionally, McClain will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Clinton added.

McClain's attorney Patrick Fisher did not respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

McClain was initially arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde following a monthslong investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.

During the investigation, detectives identified a possible child who had been sexually abused and obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest, according to Magallon.

While out of custody on bail in that case, McClain was rearrested Feb. 18 on suspicion of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material charges in Orange County and could face prosecution there, according to Clinton.