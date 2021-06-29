Santa Maria Police Department seeking suspect in Saturday night shooting

Jun. 28—Santa Maria Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who shot a man about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near North Lincoln and West Mill streets, a department spokesman said.

Officers were sent to the area to investigate a shooting victim on the sidewalk and found the victim at the scene, Sgt. Andy Magallon said.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital via CalSTAR Air Medical Services and was listed in stable condition, Magallon said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and is being investigated by the Detective Bureau.

Magallon said detectives are still searching for the suspect in a homicide committed May 16 in the same vicinity, but there is no indication the two crimes are related.

The suspect in that incident was identified as Alfredo Alaniz Jr., 21, of Santa Maria.

Alaniz is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes, a tattoo of an "S" on his right cheek and a tattoo of a ship on the left side of his head.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to either of the two incidents to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.