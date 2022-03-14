Santa Maria police investigate deadly shooting on South Broadway





Santa Maria police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in the city.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to a business on the 1900 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.

“Dispatch received reports of a shooting with a victim down in the parking lot,” Magallon said.

Officers found the male adult victim, who had died of his injuries.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Detectives and crime lab personnel responded and were investigating the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information to contact them at 805-928-3781, extension 2277.

No further details were available.

