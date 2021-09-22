Santa Maria Police investigating shootings that injured 2 men

Sep. 21—Two men who sustained gunshot injuries arrived at the hospital Sunday evening, although investigators are still in the process of determining where and when the shootings took place, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.

The two men, who weren't identified, arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center by private conveyance at about 11 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

Both men received treatment for their wounds, although one victim's injuries are more serious than the other, according to Flaa.

Although police are investigating the injuries, Flaa said detectives haven't yet been able to interview the victims, who were still hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.