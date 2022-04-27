Santa Maria Police name victim in fatal shooting near Hanson Way, Main Street

Apr. 26—The 61-year-old man found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle near Hanson Way and Main Street on Saturday has been identified as Luis Bernabe Jimenez, according to Santa Maria Police.

Detectives now are requesting public assistance with the investigation into Jimenez's death.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection upon reports of a person who had sustained gunshot wounds and located Jimenez at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle parked on the side of the road, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

Mengel said very little is known about Jimenez and that detectives would like to talk to anyone who knew where he lived or worked.

An initial investigation determined the shooting occurred hours before and that several people heard the gunshots but no one called to report them, according to Mengel.

The shooting marks Santa Maria's third homicide of the year.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or about Jimenez is asked to contact Detective Sean Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929.