Santa Maria police recover two loaded 'ghost guns' from gang member Thursday

Aug. 21—Two "ghost guns" were recovered from a known gang associate Thursday when Santa Maria Police Department detectives and the Special Enforcement Team searched his vehicle and residence, a police spokesman said.

During the search around 4 p.m., detectives contacted 19-year-old Edgardo Carballo-Rivera in possession of a loaded Polymer 80 handgun, referred to as "ghost gun" because it lacks serial numbers, said Sgt. Andy Magallon.

In a subsequent search of his residence, investigators found a loaded AR-style pistol that also lacked serial numbers, Magallon said.

Carballo-Rivera was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon and violating probation.

Magallon said the Police Department is continuing efforts to remove firearms from those who legally should not possess them, and the Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information related to illegal firearms to call 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.