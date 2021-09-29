Santa Maria residence near Hermosa, McClelland streets struck by gunfire

Sep. 28—Santa Maria Police officers are investigating reports of a shooting Tuesday near the intersection of Hermosa and McClelland streets, where a residence was struck several times with bullets.

The shooting was reported at about 2 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Daniel Rios, who added that nearby officers also heard the gunfire.

No suspect information was given and no injuries were reported.

Later in the morning, at about 8:30 a.m., officers received a report that a residence near the intersection was struck with multiple bullets, according to Rios.

Crime scene technicians were seen near the intersection later in the day looking for evidence.

Several bullet casings were located on the ground, according to Rios.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.