Santa Monica Amusement Park, Pier Evacuated After Man Climbs Ferris Wheel

The Santa Monica pier and Pacific Park amusement park were shut down Monday afternoon after a man holding a bag hopped onto its iconic Ferris wheel and declared that he was holding a bomb. Officials responding to the incident said in a statement that they were “dealing with a person in crisis,” and riders on the ferris wheel were evacuated by firefighters, along with visitors to the park and to the pier. Authorities later confirmed that the man was not actually armed with an explosive; he was taken to “a local hospital for evaluation,” law enforcement said. The pier and Pacific Park have since reopened to visitors.

