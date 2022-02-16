Santa Monica City Halls Reopens, Expands Service Hours

SANTA MONICA, CA — As COVID-19 cases decrease across Los Angeles County, Santa Monica City Hall is now reopened.

More than 84 percent of Santa Monica residents over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated, according to city officials.

With that, the city has moved to reopen City Hall and the Public Safety Facility.

Santa Monica City Hall is located at 1685 Main Street and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and every other Friday. The Santa Monica Public Safety Facility is located at 333 Olympic Drive and will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Building and Safety, Planning, Mobility, and Utility payment services are available by appointment 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The City’s service counters for the Clerk, City Attorney, Rent Control, and City Manager’s Office are available 8 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and every other Friday. Passport services are available by appointment 9 a.m. to noon.

To help maintain public health and social distancing, appointments are needed for permits, mobility, and utility services. Make an appointment at checkin.smgov.net. In most cases, an appointment can be made for the same or next business day. To make an appointment for Rent Control, contact 310-458-8751 or rentcontrol@santamonica.gov.

Participation in Council and Board and Commission meetings will remain remote at this time. For all other City services, call 3-1-1 or email 311@santamonica.gov.

As of last week, several safety protocols will remain in place:

City Staff will be required to wear a medical-grade face mask when interacting with the public and other staff.

Members of the public will be required to wear a face covering inside all City facilities.

Physical distancing at shared counters and waiting counters should be maintained.

Hand sanitizer will be readily available to the public.

Visit santamonica.gov, call 311, or email 311@santamonica.gov for more information.

This article originally appeared on the Santa Monica Patch