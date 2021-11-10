Santa Monica shopper stabbed after fight erupts over face mask

An unruly shopper who refused to don a face mask Monday at a Santa Monica grocery store was stabbed by a security guard, according to media reports.

The confrontation allegedly began after the rowdy customer assaulted a staffer who told him he had to put on a face mask at Vons supermarket at 710 Broadway, according to CBS Los Angeles.

CNN GUEST SUGGESTS IT MAY. NOT BE ‘SAFE’ FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN TO STOP MASKING FOR TWO YEARS

The guard intervened and tried to escort the disheveled man from the store.

But the shopper allegedly attacked the guard who pulled out a pocket knife and jabbed him with it several times, witnesses told police.

"That guy was bleeding profusely, where he’d (the guard) gotten him," witness Andre Berryman told the news outlet. "So that was pretty much what happened. It was all behind him not wearing a mask."

The guard called 911 at around 10:35 p.m. to report the altercation, FOX13 reported.

The customer was rushed to the hospital with several stab wounds and underwent surgery, police told CBS Los Angeles.

He refused to give investigators his name.