Santa Paula and its former police chief, Travis Walker, sued by 2nd accuser

The city of Santa Paula and its former police chief, Travis Walker, have been hit with a second lawsuit by a city employee who says Walker sexually harassed her.

The accuser, an employee of the city finance department, first came forward in May when she filed a claim with the city of Santa Paula. The city denied the claim, clearing the way for the lawsuit, which was filed Jan. 6 in Ventura County Superior Court. The woman has also filed a fair employment complaint with the California Civil Rights Department.

Hers is the second lawsuit accusing Walker of sexual harassment in his 18 months as Santa Paula police chief. In March, Walker and the city were sued by a Santa Paula Police Department dispatcher who said Walker used his position to “extract sex” from her in a hotel during a professional conference in 2021. The dispatcher also said Walker forced her to touch his genitals, fondled her and exposed himself while they were alone in the police station.

Former Santa Paula police chief Travis Walker.

Walker could not be reached for comment and has previously denied any misconduct. Santa Paula's city attorney declined to comment on the recent lawsuit.

Walker was chief of police in Santa Paula from February 2021 until he announced his retirement in September. He was hired although the city manager, the City Council and the general public knew that in his previous job, as chief of police in Cathedral City, he was the subject of a sexual harassment suit from a police dispatcher that his employer paid $500,000 to settle. Before that, when he was a police officer in San Bernardino, he was one of numerous officers accused of sexual harassment in a suit the city settled for $10,000.

In the newest lawsuit, the Santa Paula city finance employee accuses Walker of abusive behavior that included financial improprieties, grabbing her hand and placing it on his crotch and retaliating against her after she complained. She also accuses the city of creating a hostile work environment by not preventing Walker from harassing her and not taking her complaints seriously. She felt “alienated and unsupported,” her complaint states, and “realized that putting up with sexual harassment was an implied condition of her continued employment with the city.”

Her lawsuit identifies her only by her initials, and the Star does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual harassment or assault by name unless they wish to be identified. Her lawsuit states that she should remain anonymous “to protect her from unwarranted and unwanted retaliation, publicity, sensationalism, or attention from the public filing” and “due to the humiliating, sensitive, and private nature of the sexual harassment she suffered.”

The first misconduct described in her lawsuit was in July 2021, when she says the police chief asked her to make a purchase that exceeded the $50,000 limit that requires City Council approval. “Walker insisted the purchase had been approved,” but the employee discovered it had not been, her lawsuit states. Walker demanded that she make the purchase anyway, and she refused, her suit claims. She also claims that Walker asked her to “improperly alter his paychecks, which she declined to do.”

A few months later, the finance employee was the subject of an internal investigation that her lawsuit called “frivolous,” after she requested that a police officer wear his facemask, as was required under COVID-19 protocols.

The employee says Walker then retaliated against her by having her car towed and impounded, on Dec. 6, 2021, for expired registration. In her lawsuit, she said she presented receipts to the city showing her registration was current.

A week after her car was impounded, the employee said Walker approached her at her desk, “handed her some paperwork and then grabbed her hand and placed it on his genitals,” her lawsuit states.

She reported the incident to Santa Paula City Manager Dan Singer, and she claims in her lawsuit that Singer told her he “had the chief’s back,” and “the chief would never do anything like” what she described.

In May 2022, after the finance employee had filed her claim with the city reporting Walker’s alleged misconduct, she says she found “a wilted rose flower bouquet” on her desk, in murky water, with no note. No one admitted to leaving it and the employee said in her lawsuit that she believes Walker left it there to embarrass her.

The employee claims that after she went public with her allegations against Walker, she was the subject of a series of complaints about her job performance. This had never happened before, her suit says, and she considered the complaints to be retaliation for her accusations against Walker.

The employee went on mental health leave in July 2022, with a note from her doctor. About a month later, she says the city told her she had used all of her leave and was being put on an unpaid leave of absence.

Some of the accusations in her lawsuit are similar to those made last year by the Santa Paula police dispatcher. The dispatcher claims that Walker made her touch his genitals and that she was the subject of frivolous internal investigations.

In the Cathedral City lawsuit in 2019, a dispatcher there also made similar allegations to those made by the women in Santa Paula, including sexual advances in the workplace and while at a work conference, the Desert Sun in Palm Springs reported.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Former Santa Paula police chief accused of harassment in new lawsuit