Santa Paula High's gym burned a year ago. Here's what's happening with the rebuild

One year ago, in the wee hours of a Sunday morning, Kevin Olson heard a fire alarm.

Olson lives just a block away from Santa Paula High School's hillside campus, but it still took him time to realize that the sound was coming from next door.

The flames overtaking the high school's 84-year-old Bryden Gym the night of Nov. 27 cast a glow against the night. Wooden bleachers covered in decades of varnish went up like matchsticks, he said, melting through central steel beams. When firefighters finally put out the blaze and the ash settled, there was little left.

"It was gone," he said on a recent Tuesday, picking his way across the concrete slabs and around the cracked stumps of wall that are the gym's only remains.

Fire consumes Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School Nov. 27, 2022.

One year after the fire, investigators from the Ventura County Fire Department and Santa Paula Police Department are still investigating its origins and Olson, the assistant superintendent of business for Santa Paula Unified School District, is leading an effort to replace it with a bigger and better gym.

It could be years before the new gym opens. Principal David Keys, who arrived at Santa Paula High in August to cracked concrete sprouting 8-foot weeds, said he's still optimistic.

"We have to be for our children," he said. "We would love our kids to use that."

How the Bryden Gym fire started

It was shortly after midnight, the morning of Nov. 27, when the calls first started flooding in: Bryden Gym, built in 1938, was on fire.

Dozens of emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, according to a Ventura County Fire Department incident report. Emergency personnel evacuated part of the residential neighborhood abutting the gym.

After more than 12 hours, firefighters finally quenched the blaze.

Arson investigators from the fire department and officers from the Santa Paula Police Department began investigating almost immediately. Fire department reports show that the team consulted with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which has a specialized team of fire investigators. On Dec. 5, a search-and-rescue K-9 unit was brought in to sift the rubble for human remains.

The high school closed for a week, Olson said, while staff worked to make the campus safe and — with a cluster of power lines down ― get an electrical generator running. In the weeks that followed, the school cleared loose rubble and dangling husks of wall with excavators.

Interim Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar said in a phone interview Nov. 17 that the department's joint investigation remains open.

The fire is suspicious, he said, but "it's been really hard to say this is arson." Investigators have reviewed available evidence multiple times, he said, without being able to definitively find a cause.

"We go over things again and again and again. We've used a lot of tech, resources from other agencies," he said.

Even with the expertise of county arson investigators, he said, "it's difficult to determine where it started, what was the flashpoint."

Like other criminal investigations, he said, the case will continue to remain open until investigators find the puzzle pieces they are missing or until the statute of limitations for any possible criminal charge runs out.

"Most everybody here has gone to Santa Paula High School," he said. "There's a lot of history here and a lot of people are touched by it."

Rusted steel fasteners jut out of the charred brick remnants of Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School Nov. 14, about a year after a blaze leveled the building.

Update on the rebuild of Santa Paula's gym

In the first few months after the blaze, Olson said, the district did it’s best to kick off the rebuild quickly, “with enthusiasm.” The district hired architects, funded with insurance, to survey what was left of the site and hosted a trio of community meetings to gauge opinions on the project.

The district already started the process to replace Santa Paula High’s aging pool — built in the 1950s — when the gym burned.

“Now, we look at it as one project,” Olson said. “We just build it together.”

The newly empty space, combined with a pair of residential parcels the district owns adjacent to the gym lot, opened up the option for a multi-purpose sports complex, combining a replacement gym with a new pool and spaces for visual and performing arts.

By a district board meeting in June, architects had already mocked up rudimentary drawings blocking out possible versions of the complex. So far, Olson said, estimated costs range between $39 million and $60 million, depending on how large the district is able to go.

School construction, Olson said, is a two-year process “at minimum.” But since that June board meeting, progress has stalled, inflating that timeline.

For the last four to five months, Olson said, the district has been waiting on budget numbers from the school’s insurance company. The district hopes to have them by the end of the year, board documents say.

The school’s policy will likely cover a large portion of the gym replacement but won't cover a new pool or any of the other add-ons the district is considering. Those would need to be paid for with bond money or other funds, Olson said.

The assistant superintendent said the district plans to “revisit” the planning process in January. Keys, the school’s principal, is less optimistic that this year’s freshmen will get to take advantage of the finished gym.

“It’s 50-50,” he said. “It’s within our ability. We need to start putting nose to grindstone.”

This story may be updated.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

