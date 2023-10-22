Santa Paula man reported shot early Sunday

A 22-year-old Santa Paula man was listed in stable condition Sunday after being shot early in the morning in Fillmore.

The shooting reportedly occurred outdoors shortly after 5 a.m. at McNab Court and El Paseo Street in a residential area of the city, Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Greg Gibson said.

The intersection is located north of Highway 126 on the west side of Fillmore.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is still underway, Gibson said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Shooting reported in Fillmore; no arrests