Santa Paula selects mayor, mourns death of former Mayor Jim McCoy

The Santa Paula City Council on Wednesday selected a new mayor, mourned the death of former Mayor Jim McCoy, discussed a business park and allocated funds to a police department incentive program.

Here's the rundown:

Councilmember Leslie Cornejo was selected as mayor and Councilmember Pedro Chavez was selected as vice mayor. Santa Paula's mayor and vice mayor are chosen each year by fellow council members in December. Cornejo was elected in 2020 and spent the past year as vice mayor. Councilmember Andy Sobel, the outgoing mayor, received recognition from local officials.

Former Councilmember Jim McCoy, 87, died on Oct. 9 in Temple, Texas, said Councilmember Carlos Juarez. He spent eight years on the council. "He and his family were longtime members of Santa Paula and he will be missed by many," Juarez said. McCoy served a year as mayor starting in April 1982, said Julie Latshaw, city clerk. The meeting was dedicated in McCoy's honor.

The city is moving forward with a plan to build a 54-acre business park on an unincorporated site that would require annexation. Council members made changes to a drainage and flood control plan as part of the annexation application to the Ventura Local Agency Formation Commission. The site, at the city's west end, sits on what is now mostly agricultural fields bound on the north by Telegraph Road, on the south by Highway 126 and on the west by the Adams Barranca.

Council members approved an initial $30,000 for the police department to use for retention bonuses. The city has recently been losing a significant number of officers to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which offers higher pay, and has been having a hard time attracting and keeping qualified officers, a staff report said. Funding will be provided by savings from vacant positions. For now, the idea involves incentives that would be handed out in June, at the end of the fiscal year, as a "thank you" to employees who "stuck around and worked hard during what may be a difficult time for our department," said City Manager Dan Singer in an email.

