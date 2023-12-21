Santa Pays Early Visit to 'Very Good' Cincinnati Zoo Animals

Animals at the Cincinnati Zoo were treated to a special visit from Santa Claus on Wednesday, December 20.

Footage captures several of the zoo’s residents on the “nice list” – “very good” baby sloth Juno, baby porcupine Violet, baby opossum Opal, red panda Lin, and hippos Fiona, Fritz, Bib, and Tucker – receiving early gifts from Santa in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

This is Juno’s, Violet’s, and Opal’s first Christmas, the zoo said. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful