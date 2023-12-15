This Santa-photographer duo has spent 10 years making magic memories in Lebanon County

Every year around the end of October, John Gable, 54, makes an appointment with the hair salon. He gets his hair and beard — which he spend much of the year growing out — dyed as white as he can get it.

"I don't love having a beard, honestly. I only do it for this," he said. "And it's worth it."

For Gable, it signifies that the next several weekends are going to be his busiest time of the year.

For others, it means that Santa Claus is coming to town.

Gable first starting being a Santa in 2005, a decision that he couldn't really explain other than that it was something he wanted to do, donning a red suit handmade by his mother, a fake beard and a wig.

"I really had no Idea what I was going to do. I just thought it was something fun to do," he said.

Gable said, the first ever photo taken of him as Santa was published in the Lebanon Daily News. He's standing out front of Zweier's, now Gristick's Fresh Market. The caption reads: "A mystery Santa Claus — he refused to give his alter ego — greets passersby and shoppers in front of Zweier's grocery store on Lincoln Avenue yesterday. He wasn't hired by the store, he said; it was strictly freelance Christmas cheer."

Gable said that this photo, published in the Lebanon Daily News, was the first photo of him dressed up as Santa.

Shortly after the photo was taken, Gable began looking for opportunities to further spread the Christmas spirit, teaming up with a hospice group, volunteering his time at the American House and several nursing homes.

For the first couple years, he would continue with strictly volunteer work until a friend from that hospice group told Gable about a Christmas tree farm in Pottstown that was looking to hire a Santa. This would become his first paid position as Santa.

After working that tree farm for two seasons, he began working at the Lebanon Valley Mall as the mall Santa.

For the first year or two at the mall, Gable continued to wear the fake beard and wig, something he didn't think looked good. He had connected with other Santas over Facebook and saw that some would bleach their hair for the season.

"I started bleaching my hair, I honestly don't remember what year that was, but it's been ever since. I've been bleaching my hair every Christmas."

Once the season is done, he makes another appointment to get his hair and beard cut down, all to grow it out over the next year.

John Gable says he has four different handmade Santa suits that he switches out when he feels like.

During his time at the mall, he also took a job as Santa at Misty Run Tree farm in Annville, which he continued for nine years, but no longer does because they stopped selling Christmas trees.

Being Santa isn't something that Gable would describe as a job, because it doesn't feel like that to him. He also doesn't see it necessarily as just a hobby, because it's more than that to him. He describes it as is a passion.

More than a photo shoot

About 10 years ago, while Gable was working at the mall, local photographer Courtney Haldeman, 44, came in to get photos of her son, Collin. Gable explained that at this time, the mall allowed parents to take their own photos so long as they bought mall photo as well.

Collin, 3 years old at the time, was a bit skeptical of of him at first, afraid of the man in the big red suit.

Instead of taking photos with a visibly upset child, or having Haldeman come back another time, Gable walked Collin around. He showed Collin around the display, particularly the train, easing his worries enough for Haldeman to get some photos.

"At the time there was a great big wooden train," he said, "and I asked him if he wanted to see up in the train. So I picked him up and put him inside the train, there was as stuffed bear in there, and she was on the other side taking pictures..."

"...She was really impressed that a mall Santa would get up out the chair and take the extra time to get him to cooperate, and then she asked me, 'Would you want to do photo sessions?'"

This is the one of the first pictures that Haldeman took of Gable, where he and he son, Collin, were looking inside the Christmas train.

That year, the pair began working with friends, taking unofficial photoshoots at Wagner Christmas Tree Farm of their children, which quickly became a hit. The pair have been working together ever since.

For the first two weekends in November, they hold photo shoots, which both Gable and Haldeman describe as more of an experience than a photo shoot.

Haldeman prepares, much like Gable, all year for the Christmas season, planning the props, sets and activities for the shoots. Haldeman even gets a "nice" list for Gable with the names of all the kids who are coming that year.

She also makes small gifts for Gable to give out to the kids. This year's was vintage Christmas bells, last year was vintage Christmas books.

"The kids come in and he reads them The Night Before Christmas, takes a walk with them, they have cookies and milk and sometimes he'll 'cheers' them with the old-fashioned Coke bottles, because I think he looks like the Coke Santa," said Haldeman. "I think he's restored some of that magic that's missing"

They draw in customers from as far away as Texas, and are usually all booked up by the beginning of January.

Later in the season, they hold photoshoots on the patio of Carriage House Collective. The money from these shoots go to a fundraiser. For the last five years, that money went to a scholarship fund for Lebanon School District students seeking to pursue an education in music. This year, the funds went to the Harmonia Music Association of Lebanon.

Haldeman describes Gable as a kind of magical figure, saying that she wouldn't be able to work with any other Santa, that it's clear that he takes a lot of pride and care not just in his costume, but he's deliberate in how he acts and moves while wearing the suit.

She said that part of what she's looking to replicate is the same magical moment that Gable shared with her son all those years ago. They way she looks at it, she thinks about her own children, how cool it is for a kid to be able to hang out with Santa for 20 minutes.

One of those magical moments, Haldeman recalled, was when a little girl who was going to be in a local production of "Miracle on 34th Street" approached Gable, worried about her performance as the little Dutch girl for the show.

"(Gable's) like, 'Oh, do you sing this song,' and he starts singing the Dutch Sinterklaas song to her, and the two of them start singing it together. I was like, this is so magical. So he really like immerses himself in really, like, the culture of Santa."

18 years and counting

The passion he has, as well as the photography work with Haldeman, has led Gable to become a very in demand Santa. His weekends from November through Christmas are booked, often a year in advance, for appearances all over the county, most notably the Lebanon City Holiday Parade.

"When I found out how much joy it brought to people, It just progressed, it made me want to do more. " " I did research other local Santas and found out what kind of things they do, where they get their suits and just all kinds of things."

"Helping people around the holidays was always a driving factor."

John Gable as Santa is much in demand around Lebanon County, often being booked for events a year in advance. Notably, he appears in the Lebanon City Holiday Parade.

A part of his 18-year run as Santa has always been about giving back to the community, something he finds personally important about the experience. In previous years, he has reached out to fans over Facebook to collect Christmas gifts and necessities to deliver to families and has collected items for the Lebanon County Christian Ministries' Fresh Start program.

Gable described the community that has been built around him, families that have come to see them for years, and the joy that he's able to give back to his community during his favorite time of the year as part of the reason why he keeps at it. Many of those longtime families don't want to see another Santa, he explained.

Another part of the reason he's still Santa is seeing what it means to people, especially kids and those with disabilities, many of whom he remembers the names of for future years.

One particular case that Gable will always remember occurred while he worked at the mall: Three teenage boys who came up to his display. He was initially skeptical, assuming that those boys were looking for some kind of trouble, because teenage boys don't normally come to see Santa.

Nevertheless, Gable greeted those boys the same as he would anyone. They explained to him that their aunt, who had recently passed from cancer, used to take them to see Santa every year. They brought along with them a picture of their aunt to get a photo together with Gable.

"That one really sticks out in my mind. That one was a little tough to get through."

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: What's it like to be Santa? John Gable has worn the suit for 18 years