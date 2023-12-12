Santa and his reindeer are back on Chicago's 'Holiday Train'

STORY: Over 60,000 festive lights adorn both the in and outside of the cars. The entire train is wrapped with Christmas images, completely with candy cane-striped handrails. The seats are a bright, holiday red and green, and even the train’s advertisements are all Christmas-related.

As for jolly, old Saint Nick, he rides alongside passengers in his sleigh, an open-air car in the middle of the train.

CTA'S holiday train will run through December 21.