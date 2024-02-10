Santa Rosa Service Center to help residents dispose of hazardous waste

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents in Santa Rosa County can dispose of their hazardous waste free of charge in early March.

The Santa Rosa Service Center — 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway — will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day on March 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.

EVENT LOCATION:

During the event, residents may be required to remove items from their vehicles. County officials said hazardous household waste can cause injury if improperly handled.

ITEMS ACCEPTED:

Up to eight regular car or truck tires per vehicle. No large, heavy-duty or racing tires.

Up to 5 gallons of antifreeze, gasoline, paint, solvents and oil (including cooking oil)

Oil filters

Lubricants

Pesticides and fertilizers

Pool chemicals and household cleaners

Battery backups and rechargeable batteries (from vehicles, lawnmowers, laptops, cellphones, coin cells). No alkaline batteries.

Propane bottles

Aerosol cans

Flat-screen monitors and flat-screen TVs only

Computers, laptops, tablets, and cell phones

Stereos, radios, amplifiers, printers, copiers, fax machines, circuit boards

Power tools and extension cords

DVD/DVR players

Remotes and gaming systems

Up to 20 fluorescent light bulbs

Fire extinguishers

Approved sharps containers. If you bring a full sharps container for proper disposal, you will receive a free replacement container.

Other items will be accepted based on different requirements:

Conditionally exempt small-quantity generators will be accepted at a reduced rate.

CESQG waste will be accepted by appointment only. Call 850-981-7135 by 12 p.m. the day before the event to schedule a drop-off time.

Waste tires. A maximum of eight tires per resident will be accepted with a valid photo ID as proof of residency.

