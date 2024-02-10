Santa Rosa Service Center to help residents dispose of hazardous waste

Olivia Wilson
·1 min read

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents in Santa Rosa County can dispose of their hazardous waste free of charge in early March.

The Santa Rosa Service Center — 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway — will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day on March 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.

EVENT LOCATION:

During the event, residents may be required to remove items from their vehicles. County officials said hazardous household waste can cause injury if improperly handled.

ITEMS ACCEPTED:

  • Up to eight regular car or truck tires per vehicle. No large, heavy-duty or racing tires.

  • Up to 5 gallons of antifreeze, gasoline, paint, solvents and oil (including cooking oil)

  • Oil filters

  • Lubricants

  • Pesticides and fertilizers

  • Pool chemicals and household cleaners

  • Battery backups and rechargeable batteries (from vehicles, lawnmowers, laptops, cellphones, coin cells). No alkaline batteries.

  • Propane bottles

  • Aerosol cans

  • Flat-screen monitors and flat-screen TVs only

  • Computers, laptops, tablets, and cell phones

  • Stereos, radios, amplifiers, printers, copiers, fax machines, circuit boards

  • Power tools and extension cords

  • DVD/DVR players

  • Remotes and gaming systems

  • Up to 20 fluorescent light bulbs

  • Fire extinguishers

  • Approved sharps containers. If you bring a full sharps container for proper disposal, you will receive a free replacement container.

Other items will be accepted based on different requirements:

  • Conditionally exempt small-quantity generators will be accepted at a reduced rate.

  • CESQG waste will be accepted by appointment only. Call 850-981-7135 by 12 p.m. the day before the event to schedule a drop-off time.

  • Waste tires. A maximum of eight tires per resident will be accepted with a valid photo ID as proof of residency.

