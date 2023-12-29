Santa Rosa Commission Chair sues local gun store owner for use of his name and likeness

Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Sam Parker is suing Chris Smith, the owner of Gulf Coast Gun and Outdoors in Milton, for the unauthorized use and publication of his name and likeness.

Since approximately April 29, 2020, the lawsuit states, Smith has used the name and likeness of Parker as part of a "taxation is theft" sales promotion in which Gulf Coast Gun and Outdoors has covered the sales taxes of its customers on purchases made at the store.

Smith and Gulf Coast Gun and Outdoors "promoted their sales-tax-themed promotion ... as kickbacks for customers. Frequently referring or associating the derogatory characterization with (Parker)," the lawsuit said.

It claims the ads run by Smith using Parker's name and/or likeness are "uniformly derogatory" and have appeared on the social media platforms of Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter. The use of his name had continued through at least October of this year and of his image through Nov. 20, it said.

The lawsuit asserts that Smith's use of the name and likeness violates state statute 540.08, which states; "No person shall publish, print, display or otherwise publicly use for purposes of trade or for any commercial or advertising purpose the name, portrait, photograph, or other likeness of any natural person without the express written or oral consent to such use given by such person."

"The statute in question is very clear and has been well considered by the courts," said Erick Mead, who filed the suit on Parker's behalf. "If you wanted to pick on Sam Parker the commissioner he couldn't do a damn thing about it, but if you intend to sell butter, or guns, or whatever else, you'd better get his permission to use his name and likeness."

Local business owner Chris Smith speaks before the Santa Rosa County Commission on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges Smith's use of Parker's name and likeness has diminished the value of Parker's "measured engagement with members of the public" as a politician and businessman. It calls for an injunction to halt the use.

Parker seeks an award of not less than $30,000 for any loss or injury sustained, including punitive damages and "an amount that would have been a reasonable royalty."

Smith has shown no inclination to back off his taunting of Parker, however. After being notified of the lawsuit he took to Facebook to announce a "win-win" for customers and followers.

In his video post, Smith is standing inside his gun store next to a cardboard cutout of Parker. He pretends to ponder the question of why the lawsuit was filed by "Commissioner Sam Parker and not cardboard cutout Sam Parker."

"We were really confused about that since we have used cardboard cutout Sam Parker in some of our videos. We couldn't quite understand why we were getting sued by Commissioner Sam Parker," he said.

Smith notes in the Facebook post that Mead is a law partner of state Rep. Alex Andrade. He questions what he terms a "coincidence" and insinuates that a threat he'd once made to run against Andrade had resulted in Mead's decision to take Parker's case.

"The law firm that is representing Sam Parker, Commissioner Sam Parker, is Alex Andrade's law firm. Huh? Wow. "Good way to shut up your competition, huh?" he asked.

"I don't have any thoughts on his thoughts about a coincidence," Mead said.

Smith, who did not return a phone call seeking comment for this article, went on in the Facebook post to explain his theory that the lawsuit provided a win-win proposition to his customers.

He told Facebook followers that not only will he have to extend his no sales tax promotion long enough to allow him to raise funds to cover legal expenses, but he will also get the opportunity to dig deep into Parker's record as a commissioner.

"We can't wait to get County Commissioner Sam Parker under oath and subpoena every single thing he's done as a county commissioner," he said. "We're gonna subpoena his tax records, his emails, his telephone calls. We're going to subpoena everything he has done as a county commissioner so we can find out exactly what all he's been doing."

Smith went on to remind those listening to his Facebook post that it had been him who "embarrassed" Parker by going before the County Commission to publicly present a video of Parker entering a store and making an anti-Semitic remark.

In the same video it appeared Parker also attempted to talk a local businessman into, as Smith put it, "selling him something under the table and pay cash so he didn't have to pay sales tax."

Smith presented the video at the County Commission's March 6 meeting. The video generated heavy media coverage and resulted in calls for Parker's resignation. Parker would eventually apologize for his comments.

Before concluding his Facebook post, Smith attempted to make it clear that the cardboard cutout of Parker he was standing next to "doesn't actually represent County Commissioner Sam Parker."

"This is a fictional character. This is a cardboard cutout," he said. "Commissioner Sam Parker is a real character."

