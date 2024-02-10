Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts starts voluntary compliance program for tourism tax

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts is working to help residents be compliant with their Tourist Development Tax.

The Tourist Development Tax is a sales tax on transient rentals that is governed by the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts. To help residents become compliant with the TDT, the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts is establishing a Voluntary Compliance Program.

According to a press release, “The initiative aims to encourage citizens who may have been unaware of TDT or misunderstood their compliance responsibilities to register their short-term rental property, report back revenues, and pay back taxes without incurring any penalties.”

Managers of rental properties and owners who rent their properties are “responsible for collecting, accounting for, and remitting the TDT from their guests.” The press release says the TDT is a 5% charge on the revenue from a 6-month or less rental or lease in a:

Apartment

Condominium

Hotel

Mobile home

Mobile home park

Motel

Multiple-unit structure

Recreational vehicle park

Rooming house

Single-family home

Trailer

Any other sleeping accommodations

To register a property, visit the Santa Rosa County Clerk of Courts website. For any questions about the Santa Rosa County TDT Voluntary Compliance Program, email TouristDevelopmentTax@SantaRosaClerks.com or call 850-983-1950.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.