Santa Rosa County cold weather shelter to open Saturday

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County will open a cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless from Saturday through Monday at Ferris Hill Baptist Church.

The church is located at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

SHELTER LOCATION:

Those looking to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., and no one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless they are brought in by law enforcement.

Guests can only bring service animals with rabies vaccination verification.

Ferris Hill Baptist Church operates the shelter with volunteer resources and donations. It opens when the weather is forecasted to drop under 40 degrees.

The shelter is for the homeless, those who cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves and are not at risk to themselves or others.

No one who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, unable to walk unaided or disoriented will be admitted.

