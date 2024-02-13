Santa Rosa County to open cold weather shelter

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County officials and volunteers with Farris Hill Baptist Church are getting ready to open a cold weather shelter ahead of low temperatures on Tuesday.

Located at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, Santa Rosa County’s cold weather shelter will open from 6:30 to 8:30 on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The shelter is operated by the church through volunteer resources and donations, and officials say it opens each night temperatures drop below 40 degrees.

County officials explain, “The shelter is for people who are homeless or cannot maintain heat in their home, can care for themselves, and are not at risk to themselves or others.”

Those who wish to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. According to the release, no one will be admitted who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Only service animals with verification of rabies vaccination will be permitted to stay with guests.

