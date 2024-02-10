Santa Rosa County School District to target drivers illegally passing school buses

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County School District is partnering with AngelTrax, a mobile video surveillance company, to target drivers who put their students in danger.

According to a news release from Santa Rosa County District Schools, the school district is partnering with AngelTrax to establish the Child Safety Program. Officials explain that the program will help to catch drivers who illegally pass school buses.

The program is described as an “all-in-one automated stop arm violation system — from violation detection to citation through adjudication.” According to AngelTrax’s School Bus page, their surveillance cameras capture “court-ready evidence to stop strong arm violations.” AngelTrax President and CEO, Richie Howard explains that the company will be using artificial intelligence to issue citations to drivers:

“If a vehicle overtakes the bus while the stop arm is out, the system will automatically download video of the incident to our data center where our trained technicians will review the video. If the incident appears to meet the requirements for a violation under Florida code, it will then be passed to an authorized law enforcement agent for confirmation. If the incident is confirmed as a violation, a citation will be issued by mail to the registered owner of the vehicle,” said Howard.

In their press release, Santa Rosa County District Schools notes that 98% of drivers who receive a citation never get a second.

Travis Fulton, the director of purchasing and contract management, said, “We are very excited to start the Child Safety Program in collaboration with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and AngelTrax to increase the safety of our students by changing driver behavior around our community through the camera enforcement of our bus stop-arm cameras.”

The program is officially launching on March 4. Officials say drivers who receive citations through the program will face a $225 fine per offense. Citation recipients can visit the Child Safety Program’s website to pay fines or view evidence.

