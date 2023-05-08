Santa Rosa had 2 homicides in 2022. Sheriff Johnson says they've solved 4 in 2023 so far.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, there were two confirmed homicide cases in 2022. So far in 2023, that number has doubled.

Jillian Durkin, the SRSO's public information officer, told the News Journal that the county has investigated four homicides since Jan. 1 and each one has been solved.

"Most homicides are spur-of-the-moment crimes, which make them difficult to prevent," said Sheriff Bob Johnson in a written statement. "The silver lining of this dark cloud is that all of our homicides have been solved."

One of the homicides this year occurred on March 26 and was ruled justifiable by the sheriff's office, Durkin said.

The jump from two to four homicides in Santa Rosa is not necessarily out of the ordinary. According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement statistics, Santa Rosa has averaged 3.4 murders per year since 2000.

Santa Rosa has never had more than six murders in a single year since 2000 and have had three years without murders. The sheriff's office reported six murders in 2002, 2010 and 2016. It reported zero murders in 2003, 2009 and 2012.

The last time the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office reported more than six murders in a single year was in 1998 when it reported eight.

The first Santa Rosa County homicide the SRSO worked came on New Year's Day. A 32-year-old former Escambia County Sheriff's deputy trainee, Chloe Davidson, allegedly shot and killed her husband, Doug, just two hours into the new year.

Deputies responded to Davidson's Deerwood Circle home in Pace where they found her husband suffering from a gunshot wound. Once paramedics arrived on scene, he was pronounced dead.

Davidson is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and is scheduled to appear in court June 6, according to court records.

Jason Curtis allegedly shot Colby Vinson next to his 4-year-old child

On March 19, 53-year-old Jason Curtis allegedly fatally shot Colby Vinson while Vinson was next to his 4-year-old child.

During an investigation, the SRSO's Major Crimes Unit said they discovered Curtis possessed what they believe to be the murder weapon. They also found a note that detailed Vinson's physical description, vehicle description, home address and work address.

Sheriff Johnson said Curtis was a "human piece of trash" during a press conference for allegedly shooting Vinson in proximity to his child.

"To shoot somebody with their 4-year-old child right there. I get up here ad nauseum about how I'm shocked about how people treat each other (and) this just goes beyond that," Johnson said.

Curtis is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, and is awaiting his next court date on July 5.

Rachiel Moore, the child's mother − and former stepdaughter of Curtis − has also been charged. She was charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony and tampering with evidence in a capital felony. Her next court date is May 11.

Aubrey Luker surrenders to SWAT after allegedly killing Toby Hill

The most recent homicide occurred April 7 when 41-year-old Aubrey Luker allegedly shot and killed 43-year-old Toby Hill.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Salamanca Street in Navarre after reported gunshots. Upon arrival, SRSO deputies discovered Hill with a gunshot wound.

EMS pronounced Hill dead at the scene.

Luker was believed to be in a nearby building, and SWAT was deployed to apprehend him. Luker eventually surrendered at the 8200 block of Country Bay Boulevard.

Luker is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is awaiting his next court date on July 6.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: SRSO solved four homicides in 2023, double that of 2022.