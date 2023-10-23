Santa Rosa man crashes into home, arrested for DUI

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into a home while under the influence of alcohol.

Police arrested 58-year-old Juan Calderon Hernandez of Santa Rosa after he allegedly crashed into a home on Dutton Avenue. Police did not specify what day or time of day the incident occurred.

Hernandez was uninjured from the collision, but the car hit the gas meter of the house, which was evacuated out of caution after the meter sustained damage, causing it to leak.

Because of the gas meter damage, PG&E responded to the scene.

Police said Hernandez had a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent. He was charged with DUI of an alcoholic beverage and DUI of an alcoholic beverage with a BAC of 0.08 percent or greater.