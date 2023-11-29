Santa Rosa may get new Chumuckla area high school. What it means for area families

Central School has come a long way over the past year, rolling out college-level courses, broadband classes and debuting a junior varsity football team, cheerleading squad and marching band.

High school students, particularly, have more options than ever before, despite concerns that they were missing out on opportunities offered at more traditional schools.

That could change with the addition of a new high school planned on the county’s north end off Chumuckla Highway. This high school would be in addition to the South End High School which is designed to serve students in the Gulf Breeze, Midway and Navarre area that is set to open in 2026.

Joey Harrell, assistant superintendent for administrative services, said the brand-new north high school is something that students in the Central community have wanted for “many years.”

“For many years, the communities of Central and Allentown have expressed their desire to have a high school that is complete with all the amenities of other high schools in Santa Rosa County. With the building of a new north end high school, the opportunity will exist to meet that need, re-purpose the current Central School building, and begin constructing new classrooms to meet the needs of a growing student population in the north using either a K-5 or a K-8 model,” Harrell said in a statement. “The intentions are to keep the existing Central School building.”

Superintendent Karen Barber said that the north end high school will also help with overcapacity issues in the district’s high schools.

“We have overcrowding at all of our high schools,” Superintendent Karen Barber said during a November Santa Rosa County school board meeting. “There’s not a high school where we don’t have portables. So, because of that, we’ve got to be able to have those student stations for high schools.”

Although the school would provide relief to some of the district’s crowded high schools and provide students in the Central community more opportunities, parents began to raise alarms during an Oct. 30 town hall meeting when learning that Central’s high school grade levels could be nixed with the school being converted into a K-5 or K-8 model.

“Asst. Supt. Harrell was asked to speak about the 'new' school in the north portion of the county. Mr. Harrell informed those in attendance that the new school would be a high school, but furthered that no official plans had been made about zoning lines or what opening a new high school would ultimately do for Central School,” District spokeswoman Tonya Shepherd wrote in a statement. “He mentioned the possibilities/options of a K-5 model or a K-8 model, but again, the Board has had no official discussions on the impact a new high school would have on Central.”

Central High School football coach Joe Surratt calls an offensive play during a preseason practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Some citizens took their concerns to the podium during this past month’s board meeting, expressing fears for extended travel times for students who live in communities like Munson and Berrydale.

Karen Barber addressed the public at this month’s school board meeting after hearing their concerns, emphasizing that the planning was in very early stages. But, the board is listening as they move forward with planning.

“We do have that 70 acres on Chumuckla Highway that could accommodate a high school, and the intention is that we will have a high school there … . The architectural selection process has started. Later, we’ll choose an architect for the design of that high school,” Barber said. “But as far as the plans for Central K-12 or who will attend the new high school that’s built, none of that has been decided yet. No zoning for that. In fact, the high school that we’re breaking ground on that we’ve been preparing in the south end, we haven’t done rezoning on that one. So that will be what happens first.”

Barber made it clear that the board does take feedback seriously.

Just last year, Central students were attending town hall meetings to express their desire for more advanced level courses, which the district has provided this year with college algebra and statistics, which are both dual enrollment college level courses, in addition to AP literature.

They have also increased career industry certifications by 208%, back-on-the-job training opportunities for students who work to allow them to earn high school credit, broadcast classrooms and mentor programs.

“The reason that there is a football team this year through Central School is because we heard you," Barber said. "You came to us and said, ‘We want a football team at Central School. We want a marching band.’ And we found away to say yes to that, to provide the funding so that could occur once the youth league was such a success. And that happened in just one year.”

Central’s first-ever football team a point of pride

The recent additions to Central School are part of the reason some parents are opposed to the idea of creating a separate high school.

Jana Williamson, who is the head coach of Central Jaguars Youth Recreational League, said removing the high school levels could be “devastating” to Central students, especially after what they have accomplished in establishing the school’s junior varsity football and cheerleading teams, she said.

“The kids were upset,” Williamson said. “They were looking forward to cheering for Central. It’s not fair to do that. You have all these kids who look up to these football players, cheerleaders and bandmembers … to rip that from them is really bad.”

When Central families wanted a football team, Barber responded by asking the families to start a recreation league first to show there was “enough need and want” for it, according to Williamson. If it was success, they would support an official team with funding, including a $341,000 football field.

“She (Barber) should have never said that, because it was a challenge,” Williamson quipped. “And we exceeded that challenge by far.”

The Central High School football squad runs through various drills during a preseason practice on Monday, Aug. 8, 2023, while head coach Joe Surratt keeps watch on the team's progress.

Haynes Gandy spearheaded the recreational football team and Williamson took on cheer. They won the district over, earning the district’s blessing for an official junior varsity team that launched this year.

Williamson has been continuing to raise up the next generations of kids wanting to cheer at Central High School. Even though they started out as underdogs, the team has taken first in its division at the Emerald Coast Cheer Association competition for the second year in a row.

“When we won, it was very emotional,” she said. “It goes to show, it doesn’t matter where you practice, it’s all about how bad you want it.”

Williamson said students have a sense of pride in Central School, with the younger ones she coaches knowing that one day they will be able to cheer for Central like the big kids. Bringing the football team to Central is something that has brought families together, some who have generations of Central graduates.

She said many of the families who are speaking out would prefer that the money for the new school instead be spent on making improvements to Central, where the history and culture is already established.

Even though Central’s future isn’t certain, Barbers said that the school board is “so proud” of the way the school has developed.

“We are so proud of where that school is and the progress that has been made and expanded opportunities for those students,” Barber added. “There’s a football team, there’s a marching band, there’s more advanced placement, dual enrollment at Central because we listened to our parents and our students and what they want. So, we’re going to continue to do that.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Central School may lose high school grade levels due to new school