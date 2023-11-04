Santa Rosa police seek man accused of decapitating relative, taking head
Santa Rosa police are searching for a man they say decapitated a relative on Thursday and probably took her head with him.
The NBA's first batch of games in the in-season tournament are done.
The NBA is certainly putting all of its weight into making sure the public knows the league office feels the in-season tournament is important. Which means sooner or later, you’ll feel it’s important.
The city of Washington D.C. will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents in certain neighborhoods, mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday. The aim: to make stolen cars easier for police to track down.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
Democratic mayors say they have tried to be welcoming to migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere, but city resources are being depleted.
'Tis the season of chaotic gift-giving games!!
Apple's Q4 earnings didn't blow Wall Street away, but it points to positive news ahead.
The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder had a pending club option for 2024. Now Max Muncy will be signed through at least 2025.
Watson was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Director Thom Zimny says he had a "no boundaries" rule in place with Stallone.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the top men's college players to watch and way-too-early Final Four favorites and sleepers ahead of the season.
The guilty verdict reached by a jury Thursday concludes a dramatic fall for a 31-year-old entrepreneur who presided over the largest crypto collapse in history.
Victor Wembanyama had the first monster game of his NBA career on Thursday night, with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Suns.