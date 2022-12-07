Santa Rosa Sheriff's deputy arrested for involvement with insurance fraud

The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday night they arrested a deputy at the conclusion of an insurance fraud investigation.

SRSO spokeswoman Jillian Durkin stated that Deputy Corey Jones was arrested Tuesday after the Bureau of Insurance Fraud, part of the Department of Financial Services, told them they were investigating Jones.

"Upon receiving this information, Dep Jones was placed on administrative leave," an SRSO press release stated. "Today (Dec. 6) Deputy Jones was arrested and was subsequently terminated."

This is a developing story.

