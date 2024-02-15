Santa Rosa teen arrested, charged with possessing a gun he made using 3D technology

A 14-year-old Santa Rosa boy is in juvenile hall charged with not only possessing a gun, but also with manufacturing it.

Police say the high school student was using 3D technology to do it.

The police’s antigang task force, armed with a subpoena, raided the boy’s home on the 2300 block of Summer Creek Drive Wednesday morning.

They found a 3D printer, a ghost gun, a handgun, ammunition, and gang paraphernalia.

It turns out the 14-year-old suspect was actually in class at Montgomery High School.

Plainclothes officers worked with a teacher to discreetly get the boy into the hallway where he was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

A search of the boys locker turned up more gang paraphernalia but no weapons.

“It is a little bit concerning, but for me, I know the school is taking a lot of action to make sure we are safe and they were really quick about it today,” said student Michael Gilhooly.

In March of last year, a student stabbed another student to death inside a classroom on the Montgomery High School campus. A Judge has ruled the boy acted in self defense.

“I am scared for my grandson and the other kids who go to school here. I think it’s terrible and the sooner they get an officer on campus, we will feel better about it,” said David, whose grandson is a student at Montgomery High.

