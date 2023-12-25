Santa seen waterskiing in Lake Washington during ‘end-of-route relaxation tradition’
After delivering presents across the globe, Santa and Buddy the Elf took to Lake Washington on their water skis Monday morning for a wet and wild Christmas celebration.
While Santa enjoyed his “end-of-route relaxation tradition”, he could be seen ripping along the leeward side of the I-90 floating bridge with his trusty elf friend at the helm.
The ride surprised drivers on the bridge just after 9 a.m.
Although he is clearly a professional, Santa spent as much time lounging in the water as he did gliding over it.
“Ho-Ho-Holy Claus that water’s cold!” said Santa.