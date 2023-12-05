Santa, songs, and sweets: Wells to light up the night with holiday tree ceremony

WELLS — The town will ring in the holiday season with its 4th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. at the Wells Town Hall, 208 Sanford Road. Festivities include a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, performances from the Atlantic Harmonies singing group led by Bailey Smith, Touch A Truck, cookie decorating, craft making, a hot cocoa bar, a gingerbread house raffle and more. The event is free and welcome to all ages.

The town of Wells 4th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Wells Communications Coordinator Rebekah Kelley encourages families to come out, bring their friends and neighbors, and join the holiday cheer.

“It is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, come together as a community, and celebrate this time of year with friends and family, said Kelley. “In addition to a tree being lit, we will also have a Hanukkah menorah on display.”

Dress for the weather and come ready to sing, drink cocoa, be merry, and welcome the most wonderful time of the year.

