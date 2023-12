A man in a full Santa Claus costume was on camera as he kayaked off the coast of Marathon, south Florida, ahead of Christmas Day.

Drone photographer Daniel Eidsmoe said he captured the aerial view of the man in red paddling around a sandbar on Saturday, December 23.

“He must have been attempting to get some ‘vitamin sea’ before the big day,” Eidsmoe joked. Credit: Daniel Eidsmoe via Storyful