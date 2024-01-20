Santa Teresa residents speak out about water issues

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) — Santa Teresa residents are upset with ongoing water problems that have left their water discolored and feeling slimy.

They also say they don’t trust the water utility that serves their community.

The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, which is the water utility for both Santa Teresa and Sunland Park, says water is currently safe to drink.

Residents in Santa Teresa told KTSM this water problem isn’t the first incident and now they don’t trust the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority.

UTILITY: Water discolored but still safe in Southern NM

“It’s coming out yellow. It’s kind of like creamy, but it’s always been like that,” said a Santa Teresa resident.

Amanda Molina, a Santa Teresa resident, told KTSM another similar issue like this happened less than six months ago.

“We had water that was slimy to the touch. It was also high pH. It was yellow. It was tested and it wasn’t OK to drink or take a bath in. We were told by the city three or four days later we got an emergency notification or phone call, saying that we shouldn’t even be washing our dishes in this water,” Molina said.

DISTRICT: Water issue at Gadsden High now resolved

Molina also said the issue now is that the water is coming out the same way and it is upsetting that CRRUA expects residents to trust them.

According to the CRRUA website, the utility said these occurrences are not uncommon and it happens when mineral deposits like iron and manganese are shaken up in the water piping.

The notice on the website also says that the utility sent out water samples to a certified lab and results came back negative for bacteria in the water.

The utility also says it will continue to flush hydrants in the affected areas, which are listed as Valencia Park, Edgemont, Casa Lindas and the Santa Teresa Industrial Park.

Molina told KTSM she is having to purchase bottled water to drink, cook, water her plants and for her pets.

“I can’t shower or I don’t feel comfortable showering here, so I’m having to go with family,” Molina said.

KTSM asked Molina what she plans to do in the future if this continues and her response was that moving could be a possibility.

To read about CRRUA’s water update, click here.

KTSM also looked into water issues at Gadsden High School. Anthony Water and Sanitation District said there was a water leak near the high school this week and floating minerals led to discolored water. The problem has since been fixed by state-certified operators, AWSD said.

“Although temporarily discolored, the water in the area was not, in any way a hazard and the water product was then, and remains safe, conforming to all applicable EPA and State regulations,” the Anthony water district said on its Facebook page.

In a statement sent by the Gadsden Independent School District:

“As a precautionary measure and to ensure the continued well-being of our students, GISD has decided to keep water dispensers available on campus into next week. This additional measure is in place to guarantee that all students have easy access to clean drinking water.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.