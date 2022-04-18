Santa Tour Named Event Of The Year In Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, CA — It feels like the holiday season with cheerful spirits in Watsonville Monday after the Santa Tour 2021 was named Event of the Year.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their elves delivered gifts throughout the city for three days as the holiday season was like no other in the midst of a pandemic.

The Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture decided that effort deserved the title.

"We are so proud of our staff and their commitment to this community even during some of the most difficult and challenging times," the city said.

A handful of departments within the city including the Parks and Community Services Department and the Watsonville Fire Department helped make the event possible during COVID, safely bringing the holiday spirit to the community.

The city said it 'touched the hearts of thousands' and clearly that did not go unnoticed.

"We’ve earned some major bragging rights!"



