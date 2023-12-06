Santa to visit Detroit People Mover this weekend with 75 cent rides

Families can visit Santa on Detroit's People Mover for 75 cents this weekend.

The two-day event will feature Santa Claus visiting People Mover cars, music, giveaways, coloring and more Friday and Saturday afternoons. The upcoming Santa appearance marks the Christmas season in Detroit, providing a family-friendly celebration.

The event requires no reservations and is available at a low cost. The People Mover costs 75 cents and riders who are five-years-old and younger ride for free.

A promotional flyer for the Detroit People Mover's upcoming Ride with Santa event, to be held December 8-9 in Detroit.

The event comes amidst a broader variety of opportunities to meet Santa across metro Detroit this Christmas season. Santa destinations include Cabela's, Blake's Orchard, Lakeside Mall, the Ford House and more.

Promotional sponsors include Buddy's Pizza and Aloft Hotel. Attendees can take photos with Santa at the event.

The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Santa will alternate between the People Mover Grand Circus Park station at 1 Park Place in the David Whitney building and riding the train throughout the event.

