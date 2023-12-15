Santa visits babies, families at Sharp Mary Birch NICU
ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena was at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital where Santa was visiting babies and their families in the NICU.
ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena was at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital where Santa was visiting babies and their families in the NICU.
Make Christmas morning a total gas and leave a bag of this hilariously monikered cotton candy under the tree.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.
Between school events and the pressure to make the holidays perfect, moms are dealing with extra demands. Here's what it's like.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to rumors that no. 1 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola could flip his commitment from the University of Georgia to Nebraska.
“To see the first person out of our family, out of the James gang, to grace a college campus and a college floor, that was pretty cool.”
Now's the time to shop for yourself.
An expert on the CROWN Act says a Black Texas teen with locs is being singled out at a Houston-area high school because of his race. He’s not the only one whose hairstyle has been challenged at school or work.
Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.
After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.
After coming to Bard and the Pixel 8 Pro last week, Gemini, Google's recently announced flagship GenAI model family, is launching for Google Cloud customers using Vertex AI. Gemini Pro, a lightweight version of a more capable Gemini model, Gemini Ultra, currently in private preview for a "select set" of customers, is now accessible in public preview in Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform, via the new Gemini Pro API. "Gemini's a state-of-the-art natively multimodal model that has sophisticated reasoning advanced coding skills," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
The Sienna's only available as a hybrid and its consequent fuel economy gives it a massive advantage over other minivans.
Wrap it up with a copy of 'Stairway to Heaven' and your friends and family will rock out old-school (and love you forever).
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Why this mom includes Santa in her family's Christmas traditions — and why experts say it's OK if you don't.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
The New York Times addresses why and how more than 7,300 pedestrians died in the U.S. in 2021 — three-quarters of them in the nighttime.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after taking a hard hit in their win over the Raiders on Sunday.