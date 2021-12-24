Santalorian spreading the holiday cheer

Oxygen

When people think of prolific serial killers, they often think of murderers like Ted Bundy. But apparently, serial killer Richard Cottingham — who is far less well-known — may have killed between 80 to 100 people. Cottingham was convicted in 1984 of six murders that took place from 1967 to 1980 in New York and New Jersey. The victims, some badly mutilated and dismembered, were sex workers; their murdered had earned the name "Torso Killer." Earlier this year, he also admitted to killing two teens