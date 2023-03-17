Santam Ltd (JSE:SNT) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Santam Ltd (JSE:SNT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Santam investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is R8.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R13.07 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Santam has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of ZAR277.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Santam paid out 71% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Santam, with earnings per share up 3.3% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Santam has seen its dividend decline 0.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Santam worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

However if you're still interested in Santam as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Santam. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Santam that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

