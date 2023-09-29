A federal judge sentenced a Santan man to 17-and-a-half years in prison and five years of supervised probation on Monday for killing a woman within the Gila River Indian Reservation several years ago.

Officials say the man, 42-year-old Fernando White, shot the woman multiple times on December 9, 2019. It's not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or what White's motive was. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Santan man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for murdering woman