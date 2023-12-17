Santander Arena has its best year yet in Pollstar rankings [Spotlight]

Dec. 17—The ASM Global managed Santander Arena in downtown Reading concluded the 2023 event season with the venue's highest ranking in the Pollstar Year End Top Grossing Arena Charts, smashing the previous record set last year.

The Santander Arena ranked 67th among arenas in the United States in gross ticket sales and 65th in total amount of tickets sold at 141,958. In addition, the arena ranked an all-time high of fourth for gross ticket sales within the United States among arenas with 10,000 seats or less.

The annual year-end rankings from Pollstar cover the total number of gross tickets sold as well as the total number of tickets from November 2022 to November 2023.

During this time frame Santander Arena had a record-setting 15 sold-out shows in multiple genres, including Romeo Santos, Pierce the Veil, Theory of a Deadman, Old Dominion and two nights of both PBR and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. Additionally, the Santander Performing Arts Center achieved strong rankings as the historic venue finished 91st among theaters in the United States in gross tickets sales and 85th among theaters in the United States in total amount of tickets sold at 69,492.

As part of this milestone 2023 the Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center recorded a record setting month during November as the two downtown venues set the record for the number of tickets sold in one month. During this busy stretch of events the venue hosted 15 events and five Reading Royals hockey games that achieved a combined total of 45,101 tickets sold between the two venues. The month of November also marked the third time in less than a year the Santander Arena reached a new milestone for the highest grossing show in venue history as Romeo Santos came to Reading for a record setting sold-out show on Nov. 3.

For 2024, Pete Davidson, Don Omar, Nate Bargatze (only single tickets remain), Tom Segura, Staind, Judas Priest and more have also been added to the venues' calendars. Also returning to the Santander Arena in 2024 is Professional Bull Riding on Feb. 9-10 and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live on May 17-19.

Last week's announcements included Wheel Of Fortune Live coming to the Santander Performing Arts Center on March 5, Jay Wheeler returning to the Santander Arena on June 15 and Dr. Jordan B. Peterson at the Santander Arena on May 10.

Tickets to all upcoming shows are available online at Ticketmaster. Visit https://www.santander-arena.com/events for more information.

Photography

The Berks Photographic Society is offering Introduction to Digital Photography Workshops in January and February at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading. These workshops are perfect for those who have just received a new camera as a gift, or those who want to become more proficient with the camera that they have.

The two sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break on Saturday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 3. You can sign up for one or both.

The Jan. 13 session is title "Getting To Know Your Camera: What All Those Buttons Really Do." The Feb. 3 session is "Seeing The Light — Using Your Camera: Picking Proper Settings & Exposure and Creating Better Compositions."

Attendees should bring their camera, camera manual if available, and questions, to each class.

Sign up for one or both workshops at berksphotographic.org.

Books

Local author Shirley Zweizig Nestler has released a new book titled "The Balthaser Women: Life Among the Worldly Pennsylvania Dutch," available on amazon, barnesandnoble.com and masthof.com for $19.50, or call 610-823-9962 and pick up for only $15.95.

Through "The Balthaser Women," readers who are of Pennsylvania German descent can experience some of their own family history through fictionalized stories based on true events that took place in northern Berks County from 1916 to 1993.

The stories center on Hannah, who hires herself out as a maid and becomes a victim to Hexerei (a believable superstition in this era of Pennsylvania Dutch history); Sarah, whose youngest son suffers a hunting accident; Grace, who takes off on a cross-country trip to California and encounters numerous adventures, some delightful, some challenging, some near-death experiences; and Jennie, who comes home to the family farm, but will it be in time to save it from the energy company's snare?

Nestler grew up in a Pennsylvania Dutch household where English was spoken as a second language. She graduated from Albright College and got a BFA in Creative Writing from Vermont College of Norwich University. Retired from a corporate public relations career, she lives on her small animal rescue farm near Hamburg and operates Rivermeadows Farm Kennel.