Santander books record 9.6 billion euro profit for 2022 but Q4 provisions up

FILE PHOTO: Santander logo is pictured in Warsaw
Jesús Aguado
·2 min read

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID (Reuters) - Santander on Thursday said its 2022 net profit rose 18% to a record 9.6 billion euros ($10.6 billion) on higher lending, though results were overshadowed in the fourth quarter as provisions more than doubled on economic uncertainty.

The euro zone's second-biggest lender by market value posted net profit in the October to December period of 2.29 billion euros, up around 1% from a year before and above the 2.07 billion euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Net profit in 2022 - which exceeded the 9.39 billion euros expected by analysts - was boosted by higher interest rates and revenues, the addition of 7 million new clients to its global customer base, and a solid performance at its Corporate and Investment Bank unit.

In the fourth quarter however loan loss provisions rose 106% year-on-year to 3.02 billion euros, mainly in the United States and Brazil, though that was slightly below an analysts' forecast of 3.08 billion euros.

Santander said in a statement additional provisions had resulted from "updated macro assumptions... given the economic uncertainty".

The lender's cost of risk - the cost of managing credit risks and potential losses - rose to 99 basis points from 86 basis points at the end of September, still below the 100 basis points guided for the year.

For 2023, it expected cost of risk to rise but remain below 120 basis points.

At the start of the year Hector Grisi became the bank's chief executive to oversee the bank's digital transformation through the economic uncertainty that is rattling the whole industry.

Banks across Europe are beginning to benefit from higher borrowing costs.

Net interest income - earnings on loans minus deposit costs - rose 17% to 10.2 billion euros in the quarter, broadly in line with the 10.15 billion euros forecast by analysts, on the back of higher interest rates. NII for the full year grew 16%.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Inti Landauro and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Santander posts forecast-beating profit, revenue, upbeat on 2023

    The Spanish lender said it is targeting double-digit revenue growth and a return on tangible equity--a key measure of profitability--above 15% in 2023.

  • Deutsche Bank Misses as Debt Traders’ Winning Streak Snaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG vowed to increase profit and revenue further this year, after snapping a long streak of market share gains in trading in the final quarter of Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s turnaround plan.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classif

  • Oil Gains Ground as Traders Size Up Weaker Dollar, China Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil staged a partial rebound after slumping on Wednesday as the US dollar fell and traders weighed the potential for better demand in China.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesWest Texas Interm

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents

  • Deutsche Bank posts forecast-beating profit of $1.98 billion, but revenue disappoints

    The German lender's profit for the three months to the end of December was 1.80 billion euros ($1.98 billion), up from EUR145 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Mondelez highlights Oreo sales in fourth-quarter earnings

    Mondelēz International Inc. reported another strong and profitable quarter, inching up shares in Wednesday trading. The Chicago-based snack giant (Nasdaq: MDLZ) reported fourth-quarter net revenues rose 13.5% to $8.7 billion and adjusted earnings per share rose about 10% to 73 cents from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters First Call expected revenues of $8.3 billion and earnings of 70 cents per share.

  • Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock

    Embattled Indian billionaire Gautam Adani said Thursday his conglomerate will review its plans for raising capital after calling off his flagship company’s $2.5 billion share offering following the loss of tens of billions of dollars in market value due to claims of fraud by a U.S.-based short-selling firm. Adani Enterprises canceled the share sale late Wednesday, citing “market volatility.” Stocks in the coal mines to ports empire sank after Hindenburg Research, which has a track record of sending stock prices of its targets tumbling, accused the group of “brazen” stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, among other financial abuses.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Adani Stock Wipeout Deepens to $104 Billion After Flagship Firm Pulls Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis engulfing Gautam Adani is worsening as his conglomerate’s shares and bonds tumble to new lows, heightening concern about the Indian billionaire’s access to financing in the wake of fraud allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'

    Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Dollar tumbles as Fed says disinflation in play

    The dollar slid on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a boost in confidence that the end of the central bank's rate-hike campaign was near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that "the disinflationary process has started" in the world's largest economy, although he also signalled that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing. The Fed's statement on Wednesday, which came after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, where policymakers agreed to raise rates by 25 basis points, marked the central bank's first explicit acknowledgment of slowing inflation.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Indian Tycoons Bought Adani Shares During Short Seller Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s $2.5 billion share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Pre

  • The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year

    "You should be bullish for this year. The market is probably going to go up significantly higher, so look for good opportunities," Jeff Hirsch said.

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • You'll Never Guess The Newest "Jewel" in Berkshire Hathaway's crown

    “Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F