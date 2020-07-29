    Advertisement

    Santander Consumer: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DALLAS (AP) _ Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $96.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

    The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

    The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

    Santander Consumer shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SC

