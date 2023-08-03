Santander cuts mortgage rates ahead of Bank of England announcement

Santander

Santander has preempted an expected increase to the Bank Rate by cutting its mortgage rates ahead of today’s announcement, expected at midday.

Earlier this week, brokers had predicted that a “non-eventful” 0.25 percentage point increase in the central bank’s rate would give lenders confidence to make homeowner loans more competitive.

Better-than-expected inflation figures have led analysts to predict a lower peak in Bank Rate than they had a month ago, which has fed through to the underlying rates used by lenders to set their prices.

In an email sent to brokers on Thursday morning, Santander said it was cutting fixed-rate mortgages by up to 0.39 percentage points.

This follows HSBC, Barclays and Nationwide who all cut their own rates in July.

The email read: “On Friday 4 August, we’re reducing all residential and Buy to Let new business fixed rates by up to 0.39pc. As a result, we’re withdrawing rates which are exclusively available to existing Santander mortgage customers moving home.”

For product transfers, only available to existing customers, buy-to-let fixed rates will reduce by 0.25pc and some tracker rates by as much as 0.6pc.

The Bank of England will announce its next central rate today. Markets have already priced in a Bank Rate increase to 5.25pc and now expect the peak to be 5.75pc next March.

This is a decrease of half a percentage point from a month ago, buoying the market and leading to swap rates – which lenders use to set mortgage rates – falling.

HSBC became the first major lender to cut rates last week when it cut its standard two-year fixed rate by 0.1pc.

The mortgage market has been in turmoil following the aftermath of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget last September, which spooked markets and led to soaring inflation.

However, CPI inflation has now fallen to 7.9pc, down from 9.4pc last year, but still far higher than the long-term average of 2.79pc.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.