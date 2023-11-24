'Santa's Helpers' stepping up to bring T&G Santa fund to more than $1,600

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

This year, more than ever, T&G Santa needs help from donors like you, to ensure that we can continue our work in the years to come.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far.

PREVIOUS TOTAL: $1,125

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

Curewitz Clan: Michael Curewitz, $100

David and Nicholas Monroy with love Aunt Judy, $100

Renee and Ross: Rita Beaudette, $50

Ron: Love, Jo, $50

Lewie: Joie, $10

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

Tom Bullens: wife Sharon, $100

Bob, Alice and Ludy: Linda, $75

Kathy and George Fournier, $50

Samuel and Carmella Amoroso, Theresa, Chet and Diane Davio, Grace Tarallo Ozias and Dolores Barbere: Mary Sue Caforio, $20

DAILY TOTAL: $555

RUNNING TOTAL: $1,680

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'Santa's Helpers' step up to bring T&G Santa fund to more than $1,600