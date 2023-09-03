Santee Drive-In Theatre To Close
The longstanding East County drive-in is anticipated to shutter early next year. Read more: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/santee-drive-in-theatre-set-to-close-after-over-half-a-century-in-business/
The longstanding East County drive-in is anticipated to shutter early next year. Read more: https://fox5sandiego.com/news/local-news/santee-drive-in-theatre-set-to-close-after-over-half-a-century-in-business/
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Do you believe?
A Penn State football game had the same issue minutes later.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Give your home the refresh it deserves with up to 70% off furniture, rugs, patio sets, cookware and more.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
For me, the headline “The Robots Are Coming” has been a minor source of annoyance that seems to crop up at least once a week. Other people’s responses are more or less what I was anticipating: robopocalypse/killer robots, a lack of historical context, too much focus on gimmicks and flashy form factors like humanoid robots. “Robopocalypse” is a term I dropped from my vocab a while back, aside from references to the internet’s knee-jerk reaction to any new robot.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Enjoy scorching-hot savings on gas, electric, charcoal, wood pellet and portable grills from Weber, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more, starting at $25.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Snag a popular electric toothbrush for 60% off, a Fire TV stick for $27, and more great deals.
Bye-bye, mess! Over 53,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this thing.
Shoppers call Nivea's Moisturizing Cream a "staple" in their skincare routines. And it's on sale for Labor Day.
Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" documentary series has elevated Formula 1 drivers and officials to global super-stardom, bringing in a whole new demographic of fans. “I know how important Netflix is to try and attract new fans, but it’s important really to see the reality of the sport,” Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen said Thursday in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance. The Netflix Inc. show is at the root of surging interest in F1 in the US.
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector body lotion has earned over 17,500 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Google Nest device owners will have to pay at least $20 more if they want access to their security cameras' and doorbells' more sophisticated features and lengthier footage history.