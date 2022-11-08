Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding First Half 2022 Earnings: CHF0.52 loss per share (vs CHF0.92 loss in 1H 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding (VTX:SANN) First Half 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: CHF29.7m (loss widened by 45% from 1H 2021).

  • CHF0.52 loss per share.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 102% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 26% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in Switzerland.

The company's shares are down 8.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 7 warning signs for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding you should be aware of, and 5 of them are potentially serious.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Migrant rescue ship refuses to leave Italian port

    STORY: The ship, operated by Doctors Without Borders, is currently docked in the port of Catania, in Sicily, after Italian authorities allowed the disembarkation of 357 minors and people in need of urgent medical care on Sunday (November 6).A total of 352 migrants remained on board the ship on Monday (November 7) and crew members informed them, "We are not moving anywhere, we are staying here."Several vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week awaiting permission to dock from the country's right-wing government that took office last month.

  • Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals bust out of scoring slumps to beat Oilers 5-4

    Three players recorded at least three points to lead the Capitals to a 5-4 victory over the Oilers on Monday night.

  • Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets

    Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked past both data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs and the likelihood the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show inflation remains high. "On a day-to-day basis the market focuses on the headlines and what's coming up immediately ahead of us, and that's the elections," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

  • Binance’s CZ and FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Trade Barbs Over Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Simmering tensions between the crypto industry’s two richest executives are spilling over into the already battered digital-asset market. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a D

  • DoubleLine’s Sherman Is ‘Not Touching’ High-Yield Bonds Just Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost double-digit yields on junk-rated debt aren’t enticing to DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Sherman. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenWhile the belief that the Feder

  • Foxconn: iPhone maker bets on electric truck firm Lordstown Motors

    The Taiwanese technology giant says it will invest up to $170m in Ohio-based Lordstown Motors.

  • Foxconn to become biggest shareholder in Lordstown Motors with up to $170 million investment

    Lordstown Motors Corp has agreed a deal under which a Foxconn affiliate will invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle (EV) maker, making the Taiwanese contract manufacturer its biggest shareholder with a near 20% stake. Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd will purchase 12.9 million shares on or after Nov. 22 and an additional 26 million shares that will propel Foxconn's holdings to 18.3% of Lordstown's common stock and all of its preferred stock, surpassing founder Stephen Burn's stake of 17.2%, according to Refinitiv. Lordstown will use the proceeds from the share sales to fund development and design activities for a new electric vehicle program in collaboration with Foxconn, scrapping its earlier joint venture deal with the manufacturer, it said in a filing, sending shares up 7% to $2.06 in extended trading on Monday.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Berkshire Hathaway In 2012, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway has made several acquisitions and many big equity investments over the past decade.

  • The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $1.9 billion Powerball winner should avoid

    The $1.9 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.

  • This Indicator Has Been Spot-On Calling Bear Markets Since 1870 -- Here's Where It Says We Bottom

    This metric has successfully predicted five bear markets, as well as accurately called numerous bottoms to bear markets and stock-market corrections.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • I do not exclude the possibility of other similar decisions: Zelenskyy explained the nationalisation of five companies

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the transfer of the assets of Joint Stock Motor Sich, Private Joint Stock Zaporizhtransformator, Private Joint Stock AvtoKrAZ, Public Joint Stock Ukrnafta and Public Joint Stock Ukrtatnafta to the state and added that such decisions may be repeated in the future.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • Down 79.9%, This Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Positive cash flows, incredible growth rates, and a low valuation make this bank stock a no-brainer buy.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity: 2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low

    At the end of 2021, tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were collectively worth more than $4.4 trillion. Since last peaking, Alphabet and Microsoft have seen their share prices plunge 44% and 38%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low. Alphabet missed Wall Street's guidance across the board in its third-quarter earnings report.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I own more than 40 stocks, but this one features my favorite combination of safety and growth potential.

  • These 2022 Winning Stocks Can Keep Soaring in 2023, Say Analysts

    Seesaw trading and mixed messages – that’s been the market’s pattern for the past few weeks, and last week was no exception. The week started with four straight days losses, but ended on a winning Friday session after an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Even so, the S&P 500 was down 3.35% for the week, snapping a four week rally. Overall, the index is down 21% for the year, in bear territory, and losses on the tech-heavy NASDAQ are even steeper, at 33%. The conflicting currents make it difficult

  • Investors Are Abandoning Money Market Funds & Flocking to This, But Should You?

    It has been an odd bear market. Ordinarily, during market downturns and volatility, investors seek safe places to put their money. In the way of investment, this is both a reaction to and a cause of stock market troubles. As … Continue reading → The post Investors Are Moving Out of Money Market Funds and Into Stocks - Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.