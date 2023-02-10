Santos had bad checks theft charge expunged in Pennsylvania in 2017: lawyer

An attorney for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said the congressman had a charge for criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 dismissed after he explained bad checks that were written stemmed from a checkbook that was stolen from him, The Associated Press reported Friday.

Tiffany Bogosian told the AP that the case against Santos was dropped after the now-congressman said nine bad checks that were used to buy puppies from dog breeders were from a checkbook that was stolen. The total amount spent on the puppies topped $15,000.

Politico first reported on the case in York County, Pa.

Bogosian told The New York Times that she regrets getting involved in the case and said she thought Santos should have gone to jail, adding, “I wish nothing but bad things for him.”

The AP reported that the charges came while Santos was heading a group called Friends of Pets United that worked to help sick, abandoned and neglected animals.

Bogosian said she started counseling Santos on the case in 2020 after an extradition warrant was issued for him. She told a Pennsylvania state trooper in an email that one of Santos’s checkbooks disappeared in 2017 and that Santos immediately called his bank, had the checks canceled and put stop pay orders on the checks.

She said Santos did not know about the checks being written to dog breeders until after he was charged and said the signatures on the checks were both different from each other and Santos’s signature.

Politico reported that the charge was expunged on Nov. 24, 2021, but a representative for the York County District Court did not say why it was expunged.

The Hill has reached out to Santos’s office for comment.

Santos has previously come under controversy for the handling of money during his time leading the pet group.

He has denied claims from two veterans who last month said he stole money that was raised for a dog that belonged to one of them that needed to receive cancer treatments in 2016.

Santos has said that he has rescued many dogs over the years, the AP reported.

Santos announced last month that he would step back from the two House committee assignments he received amid the scrutiny he has faced. Democrats and some Republicans have called on Santos to resign over the many false claims he made about his background while running for his House seat.

