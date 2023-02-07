Santos, Romney exchange words ahead of Biden address
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) chatted briefly on the House floor before President Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7.
During the lead-up to President Biden’s State of the Union address, a lawmaker reportedly overheard Mitt Romney tell Rep. Santos that he does not belong in Congress. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) that Santos “didn’t belong” in Congress, ahead of the State of the Union.
Former President Trump will respond to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, according to a person familiar with Trump’s plans, offering a rebuttal that is separate from the official GOP response. Trump, who has already launched his 2024 White House bid, will offer his remarks to Biden as the two men…
A bus from Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) district will travel to the Capitol on Feb. 7 to pressure GOP leadership to remove him.
President Joe Biden will face a divided Congress during his State of the Union address, where he'll acknowledge his wins and propose new policies.
‘You ought to be embarrassed’, Sen Mitt Romney appears to tell embattled Republican congressman