Santos turns himself in after being charged with financial crimes

NEW YORK — Rep. George Santos surrendered to federal authorities Wednesday morning after being charged with wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

In a 13-count indictment , federal prosecutors accused Santos, a first-term Republican congressman from New York, of fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits, using campaign contributions to pay down personal debts and purchase designer clothing and lying to the House of Representatives about his financial condition.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.

Santos, 34, is set to be arraigned Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y.

Santos didn’t respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, amid reports about federal charges expected against him. He has previously denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors allege Santos engaged in three schemes. In the first, according to the indictment, Santos directed a Queens-based political consultant to speak to prospective donors and ask them to donate to a limited-liability company supporting his campaign. As a result, two donors each gave $25,000, prosecutors allege. Rather than going to Santos’ political efforts, however, the money was then transferred to his personal bank accounts and eventually used for personal expenses including paying personal debts, withdrawing cash and purchasing luxury clothing, according to the indictment.

In the second scheme, Santos applied for and received more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits even though he was employed as a regional director of a Florida-based investment firm, where he earned an annual salary of $120,000, according to prosecutors.

And in the third, he made false statements to the House of Representatives, misleading Congress and the public about his financial condition, according to the indictment. In May 2020, during his first campaign for office, he filed two disclosures in which he failed to disclose his compensation from the investment firm and over-reported the amount he earned from another company, prosecutors said.

And in September 2022, during his second congressional campaign, he overstated his income and assets on another disclosure form while also failing to disclose that he received about $28,000 from the investment firm and more than $20,000 in unemployment benefits.

The charges against Santos come after months of questions surrounding the New York Republican. Santos, who captured a Long Island swing seat last November, pioneered a new kind of political scandal by fabricating his entire campaign biography. His claims about working for Goldman Sachs, having Jewish ancestry and even running pet charities were largely untrue. Santos has claimed he merely embellished his resume but never did anything unlawful.

In addition to the federal charges out of New York, Santos is facing a House ethics investigation into possible “unlawful activity” related to his run as well as probes by the New York attorney general and two state district attorneys.

He recently brokered a deal to settle Brazilian charges tied to a 2008 fraud case involving the theft of $1,300 in clothes and shoes, according to CNN.

Santos has vowed to stay in office, saying only the voters could force him out, much to the displeasure of New York Republicans who view him as a stain on their party. Still, House leadership has largely kept quiet about Santos as he remains a crucial vote for their razor-thin majority.